Coronavirus Czar: 3rd lockdown a real possibility, COVID could be here for a year

Israel's Coronavirus Czar Prof. Nachman Ash admitted Thursday evening that current morbidity for the coronavirus are worrying and that a third lockdown may be implemented.

"We have to prepare for another year in the shadow of the coronavirus," Ash said in his first statement to the media since assuming his new position.

Prof. Ash said: "We will create a 'green passport' for the citizens of Israel - for people who are less at risk of being infected or infecting others."

"The traffic light program will not only be for cities, but for citizens," the Coronavirus Czar said said. "We will create a 'green passport' for people at lower risk of getting infected and infecting others with the coronavirus. It will be based on a million serological tests that we will transfer to the healthcare providers."