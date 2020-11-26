Conference of Presidents: Pollard decision - long overdue

The leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations issued a statement following the termination of Jonathan Pollard's parole.

Chairman of the Conference Arthur Stark, CEO William Daroff and Vice. Chairman Malcolm Hoenlein wrote:



“We welcome the decision by the U.S. Parole Commission to terminate parole for Jonathan Pollard, allowing him to travel anywhere, including Israel, where he has dreamed of living for decades.



"This development is long overdue. Since completing his 30-year sentence in 2015, Pollard has been living in accordance with the restrictions of parole.



"We hope Pollard and his wife can now enjoy private life.”