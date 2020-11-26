Why did Madonna 'trend' online yesterday?

Popular singer Madonna trended online Wednesday, with many mistakenly believing she had died amidst headlines reporting the passing of Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona.

Maradona, 60, died of a heart attack at his home in Tigre, Argentina.

The similarity in their names led to confusion between the soccer legend and the pop star, with many posting condolences and shock at Madonna's supposed passing before being informed that reports of her death had been greatly exaggerated.

Madonna herself has not commented on the case of mistaken identity.