Bahraini delegation meets Chief Rabbi, President and Dep. Mayor of Jerusalem

A senior Bahraini delegation visiting in Israel met Thursday with Israeli Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, President Reuven Rivlin, and deputy mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum. The delegation is from the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence

One of the participants is Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence.

According to reports, there is a member of the royal family who is also among the delegation

Deputy mayor Hassan-Nahoum said: "It was an honor to meet with the delegation from Bahrain this morning and welcome them to the city of Jerusalem. We had a wonderful conversation about the important role that interfaith dialogue and coexistence has in both of our societies. I am looking forward to meeting with them again soon in Manama.”