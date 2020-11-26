Watch: Pro-Israel Arab activist confronts Pro-Hamas Arab journalist

Pro-Israel Israeli Arab activist Yoseph Haddad confronted an Israeli Arab journalist who supports Hamas and claims "Hamas is not a terrorist organization."

“Hamas is the biggest terrorist organization there is! Hamas also killed people from our community, from Arab society,” he says in the exchange on i24NEWS.

“How can you say they aren’t a terrorist organization?”

When Walid Awad, the freelance journalist hosted on the show, tells Haddad to “Shut up or I will shut you up,” Haddad is undeterred.

“You won’t be able to shut me up. They are terrorists plain and simple,” he responds.

When the journalist claims that Hamas doesn’t “put rockets next to babies, this is a lame Israeli excuse,” Haddad begs to differ.

“Believe me, I was there and I know,” Haddad says. “I served there in the army, I saw.”

“Hamas sends youth to breach the Gaza border knowing they’ll get shot in the legs, while the children of Ismail Haniyeh are celebrating in London. So believe me, this is the situation [with Hamas].”

Posting the exchange on Twitter, Haddad commented, “Gone are the days when people in the Arab media could tell lies and incite against Israel without a response.”