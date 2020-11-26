Minks' revenge: Thousands of gassed animals rise from their graves

Thousands of mink carcasses, hurriedly buried in a military training ground in Denmark following fears of coronavirus contamination, have risen to the surface, CBS News reports.

Gases produced by the decomposing animals lifted them out of the ground, most likely because they were not buried at the proper depth, Danish public broadcaster DR suggested.

The cull of around 12 million mink was done with extreme haste, with the government promising financial compensation to farmers for getting the job done as fast as possible. Around two-thirds of the country’s mink population had been gassed before the government admitted that it had no legal right to demand the cull, and that only those animals confirmed to be carrying the virus plus those within a certain vicinity should have been killed at all.

In addition, scientific data later emerged showing that the supposedly “new and virulent” strain of coronavirus identified in just several dozen minks had actually died out in September and was no longer causing infection in humans.

Over twelve thousand mutations of coronavirus have been identified to date, but not one has been conclusively linked to an increased threat to life.

Danish officials have insisted that the mink “resurrection” is a “temporary problem linked to the animals’ decaying process,” and have promised that they will rectify the situation, including the fact that the minks were buried too close to a lake, raising concerns about water pollution.

“To avoid potential problems for animals and humans the area will be monitored 24 hours a day until a fence is put up,” officials said.