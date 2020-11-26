Netanyahu: We're on the way to elections

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday afternoon that a move to elections depends on the Blue and White party.

"If we see a different approach from Blue and White - we will continue together, if not, it will lead to elections," Netanyahu said.

In recent days, senior Likud figures have moderated their statements against Blue and White in an attempt to find a compromise that will allow the government to continue operating, for at least a few more months.

Currently, there are no agreements between the parties, especially around the issue of budget approval in light of Blue and White's commitment to dissolve the government if the state budget is not approved by the end of December.

Blue and White said, "The one who violates agreements, stalls appointments and prevents the state budget from political and personal motives for months is Benjamin Netanyahu."

"It is not by chance that in every poll, an overwhelming majority of the public accuses Netanyahu of the expected move to elections - because that is true. If there was no trial - there would be a budget," they added.

The chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, MK Avigdor Liberman, had earlier estimated that Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz would fold and continue in the unity government.

"Benny Gantz will once again find a reason to give in to Netanyahu. All the statements and interviews in the media are all a smokescreen, including the committee he is going to appoint," Liberman said in an interview with Galei Tzahal.