CNN: Thanksgiving 'potentially mother of all super spreaders'

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner claimed that Thanksgiving gatherings and subsequent travel are "potentially the mother of all super spreader events."

“One of the ways we think the Midwest was seeded with virus during the summer was with the Sturgis, South Dakota, motorcycle rally where people were infected and then dispersed out through the Midwest."

“Now imagine that on a massive scale -- people leaving from every airport in the United States, and carrying virus with them,” he said on CNN.