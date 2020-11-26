Black Lives Matter demands: Exclude LA Mayor from Biden cabinet

Black Lives Matter protesters this week reportedly demanded that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti be excluded from consideration for a Cabinet position in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration, Fox News reported Wednesday.

According to the report, protesters gathered outside Garcetti’s home to protest his handling of issues like homelessness and the police, and demand that he not be picked for a Biden Cabinet position.

Garcetti, who was co-chair of the Biden campaign, has had a rocky relationship with Black Lives Matter, which has been critical of his handling of the LAPD and protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Biden has been rolling out Cabinet and other administration picks this week, including several Jews: Antony Blinken as Secretary of State, Alejandro Mayorkas as Secretary of Homeland Security, and Janet Yellen as Secretary of the Treasury.

He previously appointed Ron Klain as his chief of staff. Garcetti is LA’s first elected Jewish mayor.