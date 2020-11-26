60-year-old killed in Jerusalem fire

A 60-year-old man was killed on Wednesday night in a fire that broke out in the storage room of a residential building in the Kiryat Moshe neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom paramedics pronounced him dead. Eight fire crews were dispatched to the scene. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

MDA paramedic Idit Zehavi said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw thick smoke, the tenants were rescued from the apartments and scans were carried out during which a 60-year-old man was found unconscious in a storage room on the ground floor of a building. He suffered severe burns and we had no choice but to pronounce him dead. In addition, we treated a number of tenants who suffered from smoke inhalation."

On Tuesday, 30 people were injured in a fire that broke out in an apartment building in the Romema neighborhood of Jerusalem.

A dozen firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene to combat the blaze, which broke out on the lower floors of the building complex. The fire spread to a number of nearby vehicles, warehouses, and adjacent apartments, trapping dozens of families.