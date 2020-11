When Should I Make Aliyah? How Can Jews Know When to Return to Israel? (Vayeitze 2020) Baruch Gordon looks at the Vayeitze Torah Reading to deduct when's the right time to return to the Land of Israel in modern times. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Flash 90 Making Aliyah Baruch Gordon looks at the story of Yaakov and Lavan to get the Torah's perspective on when Jews should return to the Land of Israel in modern times. In light of recent anti-Semitic attacks, the lesson we can take away from Yaakov and Lavan's exchange is especially timely.



