Trump: We won easily, and we won by a lot

Trump on Wednesday called into the Pennsylvania Senate’s special hearing on the 2020 election.

“This is going to be your crowning achievement,” Trump said, addressing Giuliani. “You’re saving our country.”

“This is an election we won easily, and we won it by a lot,” he said.

“What happened here, this is not the United States of America,” he continued. “We got 74 million votes, and if you would have said 74 million votes the day before the election, every professional would have said there’s no way.”

Trump said he “got 11 million votes more than we had 4 years before in 2016, and we got many votes more than Ronald Reagan had when he won 49 states.”

“They cheated, it was a fraudulent election,” he concluded. “This is a very important moment in the history of our country.”