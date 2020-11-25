Judicial Watch sues seven federal agencies for Flynn unmasking records

Judicial Watch announced that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Justice, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the State Department and the Department of the Treasury for records of former Obama Administration officials requesting to unmask Lieutenant General (Retired) Michael Flynn (Judicial Watch v. Central Intelligence Agency et al. (No. 1:20-cv-03314)). The suit was filed on November 16, 2020.

Judicial Watch filed this lawsuit after all of the above-named agencies failed to respond to FOIA requests that were sent on September 1, 2020. Additionally, the Treasury Department failed to respond to a FOIA request served on September 2, 2020.