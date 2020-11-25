Report: PM's visit to Bahrain postponed

The Prime Minister's visit to Bahrain scheduled for next week was postponed, according to Walla reporter Barak Ravid, citing senior Israeli officials.

According to the report, Netanyahu had originally planned to visit Bahrain on December 1, then UAE on December 2. However, the UAE asked that Netanyahu postpone his visit to a more convenient date later in the month, as December 2 is UAE's Independence Day.

When the Bahrainis understood that Netanyahu would not visit UAE during the same trip, they asked that Netanyahu also postpone his Bahrain visit to coincide with his visit to UAE.

Subsequently, Israel FM Gabi Ashkenazi's visit to Bahrain was likewise postponed.

Netanyahu's planned visits are to be the first official visits of an Israeli PM to the UAE and Bahrain.