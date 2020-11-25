Govt. commits to regulating Judea and Samaria communities

Settlement Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi announced Wednesday evening at the Knesset plenum that he will promote a move to regulate 'outposts' in Judea and Samaria in agreement with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister Michael Biton.

"We have jointly agreed to formulate a resolution to the government to promote all legal moves that will lead to the regulation of young settlements. I am convinced that the government will take the issue very seriously and examine it with in-depth consideration," Hanegbi said.

"I thank the Knesset members who raised the issue on the agenda. The mobilization of many forces to finally regulate the young settlement is to be welcomed. After 20 years of these pioneers working for us, it is time for us to work for them," he added.

National Union chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich responded to Minister Hanegbi's announcement. "I congratulate Prime Minister Netanyahu on the statement of intent. The test will be in deeds. I sincerely hope that this will not be another bait and switch in the form of a declarative and meaningless decision but a decision that will allow a real regulation, including the the signs of new settlements."

"The 20,000 residents of the young settlement are not second-class citizens and they deserve to be equal citizens. Congratulations to MK Haim Katz, who has been a partner in this struggle. Tonight we took an important step and will continue with all our might to strengthen the entire settlement in Judea and Samaria," Smotrich said.

The Young Settlement Forum said in response, "A significant step by Prime Minister and Ministers Biton and Hanegbi. Congratulations. We hope to sit down immediately with the professional teams to formulate the decision,. In order to implement the statement, the decision must be passed in the government in the next two weeks."

The Yesha Council also welcomed the announcement. "This is good news for anyone who is close to the heart of the Israeli settlement in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley. For many years, hundreds of families living in the young settlements have not been able to enjoy the most basic things - running water, regular electricity, the internet and communications and security components. "

"We welcome the significant announcement by Minister Hanegbi, together with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Minister Michael Biton, and look forward to seeing the government's decision approved soon and its progressing in practical terms.