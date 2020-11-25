Soccer legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack

Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona has died after suffering a heart attack, according to reports.

The former soccer star died at his home just two weeks ago left the hospital following surgery on a blot clot in his brain.

Considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, he helped bring Argentina the 1986 World Cup title. In the quarter finals of that World Cup against England, he was responsible for the notorious "hand of God" goal.

He played for club teams Napoli and Barcelona, among others.