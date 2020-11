Health Ministry Director Hezy Levy spoke to reporters and insisted that "we won't force people to take a vaccine. Israeli law doesn't allow for it."

He said a small amount of vaccines will arrive by the end of December, and more during the first two quarters of 2021.

He also said "there will be no initiated closure on Hanukkah." Prof. Hezi Levy said he was concerned about the current coefficient of infection and estimated that vaccines to arrive in Israel would not have significant side effects.