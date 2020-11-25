Amb. Erdan to UN Sec. Council: Take action to remove Iranian forces from Syria

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan called on the Security Council Wednesday to take immediate action to remove Iranian forces from Syrian territory, condemning recent events in which explosives were planted along the border between Israel and Syria.

In an official letter (attached) of complaint sent to the Security Council Erdan wrote: “The Syrian regime continues to allow Iran and its proxies to use its territory, including military facilities and infrastructure, to entrench its presence in Syria and undermine efforts to maintain stability in the region.”

He pointed out that planting explosives on Israel’s borders constituted a serious and blatant violation of the Disengagement Agreement and posed a threat to all UN forces in the region.

“Israel expects a thorough investigation of these incidents by UNDOF and an appropriate report to the Security Council Members. Israel emphasizes the importance of a rapid return of UNDOF forces to all its positions,” wrote Erdan. “Israel considers the Syrian regime responsible for any aggressive activity and attacks that originate from its territory and will continue to take all lawful measures to defend itself from attempts to carry out attacks against our country. Israel calls upon the Security Council to condemn these recurring dangerous acts and demands a total rollback of Iran and its proxies from Syria.”

He added that the terror spread by Iran in Syria and the region could lead to serious escalation and posed a risk to the lives of many. Erdan said he expected the Security Council to hold an urgent meeting to discuss the Iranian presence in Syria and its negative effect as a destabilizing factor in the region.