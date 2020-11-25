Gantz at J'lem Rape Crisis Center: We won't remain indifferent

Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the Jerusalem Rape Crisis Center earlier today, Wednesday, joined by Minister of Culture Hili Tropper and MK Tehila Friedman, in honor of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, being marked today throughout the world.



The minister met with employees and volunteers and learned about the center’s work, its outstanding needs, as well as the implications of the reforms announced by Justice Minister Nissenkorn yesterday to make legal assistance more accessible to victims of sexual crimes.



Defense Minister Gantz said, “We cannot allow this issue to pass us by and leave us indifferent, and I have instructed all of Blue and White’s ministers and lawmakers, each working in their own sphere, to do everything they can to expand crisis centers, increase support, and offer more attention to women who have been victimized, while also offering assistance to men who have become aggressors."

"We will not remain indifferent. I’d like to take the opportunity to reach out to you, women who have been hurt: Don’t keep it to yourselves. It’s not your fault. Reach out for help.”