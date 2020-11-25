'Israel will have to lead the struggle against Iran'

Israel may have to ratchet up its efforts to counter Iran’s nuclear program, a senior Likud minister warned Wednesday.

Speaking with Galei Tzahal, Settlement Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi said that while Israel had enjoyed strong support from the Trump administration in its efforts to curtail Iran’s nuclear program, a Biden administration would likely bring the US back into the nuclear deal signed under President Obama.

“The expectation is that the next [American] administration will want to return to the Iran nuclear deal. That would mean Iran gets international legitimacy to build a nuclear weapon, over Israel’s objections.”

President Trump, Hanegbi continued, had effectively negated the nuclear deal by applying new sanctions on Tehran, giving Israel and Gulf Arab states a strong backer in their bid to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Should Biden end the sanctions, however, Israel would again be forced to lead the effort to counter Iran.

“During the last four years, the Americans effectively lined up with Israel in its efforts. President Trump promised before the 2016 election – and kept his promise - that he would leave the nuclear deal, thus making it less relevant. And he applied very tough and very effective sanctions on Iran.”

“Israel did not have to lead the struggle against Iran’s nuclear ambitions, because the leader of the free world was leading the charge. But if the US will go back to the Iran deal, that will again mean Israel will have to make the decisions for itself.”