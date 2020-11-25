Poll: Republicans back Trump presidential run in 2024

President Donald Trump is the top choice among Republicans for the 2024 presidential ticket, a new poll shows.

While the president’s legal effort to overturn vote counts in a number of key battleground states continues, Republicans looking to the next presidential race four years from now overwhelmingly favor Trump, who leads other possible candidates by double digits.

According to a poll by Politico/Morning Consult, 53% of Republicans say Trump is their candidate of choice for 2024.

In a distance third place is Vice President Mike Pence, who is the candidate of choice for 12% of Republicans.

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., came in third with 8%.

Senior Republican lawmakers included in the poll all came in with less than 5% support each, including Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Tom Cotton, Senator Mitt Romney, and former Governor Nikki Haley, who also served as ambassador to the United Nations earlier in the Trump administration.

The poll surveyed 1,990 registered voters between November 21st and 23rd.

Trump will be 78 years old by the time of the 2024 election. If he does run and win the Republican nomination, he will edge out Joe Biden as the oldest major party presidential nominee. Biden, who turned 78 last Friday, was 77 on election day.