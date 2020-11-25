Meghan Markle reveals she suffered miscarriage

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, 39, revealed she suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with her second child in July of this year.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry, had their first child, Archie, on 6 May 2019, according to a BBC report quoting the NY Times.

After making the revelation, the duchess said "loss and pain have plagued every one of us in 2020".

Markle recalled feeling a "sharp cramp" and watching "my husband's heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine".

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she wrote.

The royal couple moved to California, saying they intended to avoid the media spotlight, in January of this year.

Markle urged others to "commit to asking, 'are you OK?'" over the holiday season in an effort to identify with other people's suffering.

In her article, the duchess said that, "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few."

"In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage."

"Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning," she continued.

"Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same."