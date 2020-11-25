Border Police officer run over at Samaria outpost, 2 arrested

Two people were injured in clashes at an Israeli outpost community in Samaria early Wednesday morning.

A Border Policeman was lightly injured when a resident of the Kumi Uri outpost near Yitzhar reportedly ran him over before dawn Wednesday.

The resident said he was trying to return home to find police blocking his way in. He claimed one of the police vehicles hit his car and that as he was inspecting the damage, officers attacked him.

Officers arrested two residents of the outpost in connection with the incident, accusing them of hitting the officer intentionally.

One of the residents arrested overnight was injured while resisting arrest.

After the arrests, dozens of residents tried to block the road using rocks and vehicles, in an effort to prevent Border Police from transferring the suspects to a police station.

Spokesmen for the outpost called on police to leave the area, saying a situation in which residents arriving home at night only to be attacked by law enforcement and be arrested in the process could not continue.