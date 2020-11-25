Trump 'Pardon-happy'? 'Some of it is retribution'
Sam Stein of the Daily Beast to MSNBC- 'Trump has felt he was unfairly targeted...some of his pardoning is retribution towards Dems...'
Tags: Trump Administration Flynn
Donald Trump
Reuters
