Israeli ambassador to UN demands action against Iran in Syria

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, has sent an official letter of complaint to the UN Security Council, demanding that it take immediate steps against the Iranian presence in Syria and also that it condemn recent events that occurred on the border between Syria and Israel, in which explosives were placed near the security fence.

“The Syrian regime is continuing to enable Iran and its various terrorist operatives to utilize its territory in order to establish military infrastructure and to destabilize the region,” Erdan wrote.

According to him, the placing of explosives in the border region constitutes a severe breach of Security Council resolutions relating to Syria, and also presents a threat to UN forces operating in the area.

“Israel expects the UN to fully investigate the matter and to report back on its findings to Security Council members – and also to return UN Peacekeepers to the region where they should exercise their full authority,” he added.

“Israel considers the Syrian regime to be responsible for all Iranian terrorist activities that issue from its territory, and will respond with all its force in order to protect its citizens,” he continued. “The Security Council should now condemn these recent events and demand that Iran withdraw from Syria immediately.”

He noted that, “Iranian terrorist activities that are conducted from Syrian territory are liable to cause the regional situation to deteriorate and could lead to an inflammation in the situation that could exact a heavy cost in lives. We now expect the Security Council to hold an urgent debate on the Iranian presence in Syria and its severe consequences for Middle East stability.”