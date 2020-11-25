Trump relents, paving way for Biden transition to begin‏

President Trump is still not conceding that he lost the election, but he's getting closer. On Monday the president tweeted that he had directed the General Services Administration to begin the process of transferring the government to President-elect Joe Biden.

Plus, we take a look at the coalition Biden formed to win the election and discuss the odds of it sticking together under the new administration.

This episode: congressional correspondent Susan Davis, political correspondent Asma Khalid, White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe, and political reporter Juana Summers.