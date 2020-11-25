Police not ruling out 'terrorist motives' in Switzerland attack

Police in Switzerland said on Tuesday that "terrorist motives" could not be excluded in an incident in which a Swiss woman attacked two other women in a supermarket in Lugano, AFP reports.

Officers were alerted to a stabbing in a department store in the city shortly before 2:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

Initial investigations had established that a 28-year-old Swiss woman had attacked two other women, attempting to choke one with her hands, and injuring a second by cutting her neck with a knife.

Other shoppers managed to subdue the attacker, who was arrested, the police said in a statement quoted by AFP.

One of the victims suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, while the other had minor injuries, police said.

Regional police said it did "not exclude terrorist motives" and added that it was working with federal authorities and the local Lugano police on the case.

While Switzerland has not been targeted by terrorism as other countries in Europe have been in recent years, the country in 2017 arrested suspected radicals who plotted attacks in France,