Biden: Trump administration already reaching out

US President-elect Joe Biden told NBC News on Tuesday that the Trump administration has already begun to reach out to his transition team, describing the effort as "sincere".

"Immediately, we've gotten outreach from the national security shop to just across the board. And they're already working out my ability to get presidential daily briefs, we're already working out meeting with the COVID team in the White House and how to not only distribute but get from a vaccine being distributed to a person able to get vaccinated, so I think we're gonna not be so far behind the curve as we thought might be in the past," Biden told NBC’s Lester Holt.

He added, "And I must say the outreach has been sincere — it has not been begrudging so far and I don't expect it to be."

The interview took place a day after the General Services Administration, the federal agency that must sign off on presidential transitions, authorized Biden to formally begin the hand-over.

On Tuesday, the White House gave formal approval for Biden to receive the President's Daily Brief, a collection of classified intelligence reports prepared for the President.

Biden also said in the NBC interview that his administration will not be “a third Obama term” because the world has changed so much during the Trump years.

"This is not a third Obama term because ... we face a totally different world than we faced in the Obama/Biden administration," he said. "President Trump has changed the landscape. It's become America first, it's been America alone."

Biden shut down the speculation that he would investigate Trump once he is in office.

"I will not do what this president does and use the Justice Department as my vehicle to insist that something happened. What I'm focused on getting the American public back at a place where they have some certainty, some surety, some knowledge that they can make it," he said.