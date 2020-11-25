Pompeo on transition process: We'll make it work

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News in an interview on Tuesday that the State Department has begun the transition process.

"Today we began the process to see what the GSA's decision was, and will do everything that's required by law. We'll make this work," Pompeo said, referring to the General Services Administration, the federal agency that must sign off on presidential transitions, which on Monday authorized President-elect Joe Biden to formally begin the hand-over.

Pompeo added that he has not yet spoken to Tony Blinken, who has been nominated by Biden to serve as Secretary of State.

The interview came after the White House gave formal approval for Biden to receive the President's Daily Brief, a collection of classified intelligence reports prepared for the President.

The decision means Biden will have access to the latest intelligence about major national security threats around the globe.

Despite the GSA notice, President Donald Trump has denied that authorization for preparing the transition to a Biden administration represented a concession of defeat.

“What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion,’” Trump tweeted on Monday night.