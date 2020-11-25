New initiative: Testing or isolation

The Ministry of Health is currently formulating a new plan in order to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and lower the infection rate in red cities.

According to a report on Channel 12 News on Tuesday, the ministry is mulling the possibility of determining that every resident of a red city will be required to undergo a coronavirus test in order to raise the number of tests in these cities.

Anyone who refuses to undergo a coronavirus test will be required, according to the proposed outline, to go into isolation, and will be subject to be fined if violating isolation.

The initiative in the Ministry of Health is based on one that has been carried out in Slovakia in the last two months. According to the Slovak initiative, all residents were asked to be tested and those who did not agree were required to go into 10-day isolation or pay a fine of 1,650 euros if they were in the public space without the permit received by anyone who undergoes a test.

However, the initiative is expected to face legal opposition since Israeli law does not permit requiring a citizen to undergo a medical examination. As such, if the initiative is promoted, it is expected to be more lenient.