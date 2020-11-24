White House approves intelligence briefing for Biden

The White House has given formal approval for President-elect Joe Biden to receive the President's Daily Brief, a White House official told CNN on Tuesday.

The Daily Brief is a collection of classified intelligence reports prepared for the President. The decision means Biden will have access to the latest intelligence about major national security threats around the globe.

Biden has yet to receive an intelligence briefing because of President Donald Trump's legal challenges against the results of the election.

Coordination on when Biden will receive his first briefing is currently underway, but the move is another step toward a transition of power and follows Monday’s formal notice by the General Services Administration that the formal transition of government can proceed.

Despite the GSA notice, Trump denied that authorization for preparing the transition to a Biden administration represented a concession of defeat.

“What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion,’” Trump tweeted on Monday night.