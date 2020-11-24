CNN announces new Pentagon and Israel correspondents

CNN announced on Tuesday that correspondent Oren Liebermann will take on a new role as a Pentagon correspondent based in Washington.

Liebermann will move to Washington, DC after working as a CNN correspondent in Jerusalem.

The network announced that Hadas Gold will be replacing Liebermann as CNN’s Israel correspondent, based in Jerusalem.

Gold will be moving from London, where she was a CNN Business Media & Tech correspondent.

Liebermann, who was raised in Israel and in the New Jersey, joined CNN as their Jerusalem correspondent in 2015. During his time as a journalist, he has won two Emmys and three Associated Press awards.

Gold, who was born in Tel Aviv, worked for Politico before joining CNN.