Iranian man arrested for throwing block at German synagogue

An Iranian man has been arrested in connection with the throwing of a block through the window of a synagogue in the city of Essen, Germany last week.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, was known to police, according to the German Bild newspaper.

The suspect confessed to the attack during interrogation, but did not reveal a motive for his actions.

The attack was caught on video, as the suspect threw the block through the window of the office of the chief rabbi in the city of Essen.

The suspect committed a similar attack on November 14. However, the block failed to break the window in the earlier attack.