Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump, shared a video posted by Amit Deri, the CEO of the IDF Reservists on Duty organization, from a supermarket in Dubai.

"Quite literally the fruits of your efforts @realDonaldTrump, Jared and @aviberkow45!" Trump wrote on Twitter in response to the video showing Israeli produce and Israeli flags displayed in the supermarket in the United Arab Emirates.