Trump touts coronavirus vaccine success, administration records

US President Donald Trump delivered brief remarks Tuesday touting recent record gains in the stock market and the success of Operation Warp Speed to develop vaccines for the coronavirus.

"I'm thrilled with what's happened on the vaccine front, that's been absolutely incredible. Nothing like that has ever happened medically, and I think people are acknowledging that," Trump said.

"The stock market's just broken 30,000. It's never been broken, that number. That's a sacred number, 30,000. Nobody thought they'd ever see it. That's the ninth time since the beginning of 2020, and its the 48th time that we've broken records during the Trump Administration. I just want to congratulate all the people within the administration who worked so hard, and most importantly, I want to congratulate the people of our country, because there are no people like you," Trump added.