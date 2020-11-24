Will Gafni fight 'Parent 1 and Parent 2'?

Fighting for the status quo: Knesset Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni today submitted a bill according to which government ministries will be required to leave the words 'father and mother' in the relevant forms.

The bill comes to neutralize the change formulated by Minister Nissenkorn in which certain forms in the Justice Ministry will be altered so that "parent 1 and parent 2" will be written in them instead of "father and mother".

According to Gafni, the proposed change is "contrary to the values ​​of the State of Israel as a Jewish state."

A few weeks ago, at the end of staff work carried out in the Justice Ministry led by Acting Director General Sigal Yaakovi, Minister Nissenkorn announced that forms will be updated in his office, with "father and mother" categories being replaced with "parent 1 and parent 2".

The first forms to be updated are applications for an inheritance order, applications for marriage contracts, and to register in the marriage registry, application forms for deletion from the marriage registry, applications to clarify details about missing property, and application forms for registration.