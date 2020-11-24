15 open markets across country to gradually open

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) tonight announced that a number of markets across the country will soon gradually open in an "experimental format".

"As part of an experimental plan formulated - 15 markets across the country will be opened gradually," wrote Minister Katz on his Twitter account.

Mahane Yehuda Market Merchants' Committee Chairman Tali Friedman said: "In a conversation that took place a short time ago between the Health Minister, the Transportation Minister, and with us, the chairmen of the market traders' committees, we reached an agreement according to which the markets in Israel will open in a pilot program where the markets will be operated according to the outline formulated by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon with us in the first closure."

In the first closure, the entrance to the Mahane Yehuda market was closed to measure the temperature of all those entering, and guards put a video to assure everyone wore masks.

"The ushers will also use a 'counter' to measure the number of people entering the markets," Friedman added. "The heads of the authorities, for their part, will exercise municipal enforcement that will prevent gatherings and impose fines if necessary."

"I welcome the fact that the beating hearts of Israeli cities' markets are returning to activity," she said, urging citizens to "buy in the markets and restore color to them and to traders who have collapsed since the outbreak of the coronavirus."