Evidence phase of Netanyahu trial postponed to February

The beginning of the evidentiary phase of the trial of Prime Minister Netanyahu has been postponed to February in light of the controversies surrounding the transfer of the full investigation materials to the defense, the Jerusalem District Court decided Tuesday.

At the hearing scheduled for December 6, the defendants 'response to the indictment will not be heard. The hearing will instead deal with the preliminary allegations raised by the defendants' defense attorneys, including defects in the indictment.

According to the decision of the judges, the defendants, including Prime Minister Netanyahu, "are exempt from attending this meeting, if they wish."

"In view of the schedules as detailed above, and the need for physical adjustments required, inter alia, against the background of the coronavirus, the evidentiary phase will begin in early February 2021," the resolution further stated.

The answer to the written charge, by Prime Minister Netanyahu and the other defendants in the case, the Elowitz couple and Yediot Aharonot publisher Arnon (Noni) Mozes, will be submitted by January 4. The hearing to answer the charges will take place in the presence of the defendants and defense attorneys on January 13.