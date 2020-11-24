Elor Azaria will not be recognized as IDF invalid

The Defense Ministry today rejected Elor Azaria's request to be recognized as an IDF invalid.

According to a Channel 13 News report, the Rehabilitation Division ruled that the man convicted of killing a neutralized attacker in Hebron while a fighter in the Kfir Brigade is not disabled and will not receive compensation from the State for the affair.

Azaria sought recognition as an IDF invalid about five months ago because he claimed he was mentally injured due to the incident in which he was involved and caused protracted public controversy.

If the Defense Ministry had accepted the claim, the Remuneration Committee would have convened to determine what percentage of disability would be credited to Azaria and whether he would be entitled to a monthly monetary allowance or a one-time grant.

In Azaria's conviction, the judges ruled that "there was no justification for the shooting. The fact that he was a terrorist on the ground who sought to kill soldiers' lives does not justify disproportionate action. Azaria's shooting is inconsistent with the open-fire regulations."