Mysterious metal monolith found in Utah desert

A mysterious monolith was discovered in Utah by state employees counting sheep by helicopter.

The metal structure, which is between 10-12 feet tall, was found implanted deep in the ground in a remote area.

Helicopter pilot Bret Hutchings told KSLTV: “That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying.”

“One of the biologists is the one who spotted it and we just happened to fly directly over the top of it,” Hutchings said. “He was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, turn around, turn around!’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And he’s like, ‘There’s this thing back there – we’ve got to go look at it!’”

I’m assuming it’s some new wave artist or something or, you know, somebody that was a big 2001: A Space Odyssey fan,” Hutchings said, noting the similarity between the real monolith and the fictional one which was discovered by a group of apes in the 1968 movie.

The flight crew have not disclosed the exact location of the monolith so that curious explorers do not get lost while attempting to find it.

It is currently unknown who placed the monolith in its current location or why.