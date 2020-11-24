California sheriff: Newsom’s curfew order a 'head-scratcher'

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims explains her decision not to enforce Governor Gavin Newsom's curfew order.

Tags: Sheriff Trending
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Gavin Newsome at San Fran Pride Paradea
Gavin Newsome at San Fran Pride Paradea
iStock



top