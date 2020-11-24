El Al to operate 14 weekly flights to Dubai

El Al announced on Monday afternoon that as of Sunday, December 13, it will operate 14 weekly flights to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The company will operate three flights on Sundays and Thursdays and two flights on other days of the week.

The flights will take place aboard the 737-900 aircraft and the newer Dreamliner 787 aircraft and will be operated subject to obtaining all approvals from the relevant authorities.

Miki Strasburger, VP of Commerce at El Al, said, "Three months after El Al launched the first historic commercial flight between Israel and the UAE, which was also the first Israeli flight to pass over Saudi Arabia, we are pleased to announce the start of regular operations to the UAE and we are excited to see our customers again on direct flights to Dubai."

"We will integrate the Dreamliner aircraft in the route and offer our passengers attractive prices in all service departments. Frequent flyer club customers will enjoy bonus tickets at a reduced price on the occasion of the launch of the activity," Strasburger added.

The airline noted that until the mutual agreement to cancel the need for an entry visa goes into force or the implementation of another bilateral solution, Israelis can enter the United Arab Emirates with a foreign passport that allows entry to the destination and/or a valid entry permit.