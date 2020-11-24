Does Jonathan Pollard even want to come to Israel?

After the abolition of the restrictive conditions imposed on him since his release from prison, will Pollard decide to immigrate to Israel?

Tags: Jonathan Pollard Radio
Israel News Talk Radio ,

Jonathan and Esther Pollard at conference
Jonathan and Esther Pollard at conference
Justice4JP



Jonathan Pollard is the only American who has received a life sentence for passing classified information to an ally of the United States.

He did it because not doing so would have endangered Israel's security by withholding this crucial information - that America was supposed to relay to Israel.

Now that he has completed his sentence and parole, he is free to come to Israel. Will he seize this opportunity? Is he interested in that?

Also: What do we know for certain about the US election aftermath and what do we not know?



top