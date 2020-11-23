Cabinet confrontation: Gantz furious with Netanyahu

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz clashed during the latest Cabinet meeting.

Ganz was angry about the lengthening of the debate when Netanyahu sought to make decisions and said, "What are we sitting here for 3 hours for, if you decided to make decisions [yourself]?"

Prime Minister Netanyahu replied, "We will be in another lockdown if we do not find ways to reduce the morbidity."

Earlier, ministers unanimously approved an increase in bus occupancy rates to 75%. The regulations will enter into force within a day and will be submitted to the Knesset's Economics Committee for approval.

In addition, the opening of fifth and sixth grades will take place in green and yellow localities. This is despite the demand of Education Minister Yoav Galant and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who demand that all students be returned to school immediately.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein noted in this context that he would support the return of seventh to tenth grades in green cities but only with a halt to all other relief for two weeks.