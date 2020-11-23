Watch: Protesters place 'Corona dead' body bags at GSA building
The Hill posted footage of anti-Trump protesters placing body bags at the steps of the General Services Administration building.
Tags: 2020 USA Elections
Anti-Trump protest
iStock
|
