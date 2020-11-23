Watch: Boris Johnson holds news briefing on winter COVID plan

Boris Johnson announced "freedom passes" in areas with mass testing. "Those who test negative will be given greater freedom to meet up with other people in public places."

He said lockdown restrictions are to last until the end of March with "many more places in higher tiers."

Supporters will be permitted to attend events in stadiums in England when the national lockdown ends on December 2, says Johnson.

Johnson said the country was “not out of the woods yet” and stressed that it would take a while before people can be inoculated.

Johnson, who is in isolation, spoke by video-link at a press conference with chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and Oxford Vaccine Group director Professor Andrew Pollard hours after setting out his COVID-19 winter strategy before MPs in the Commons.

No decisions have been announced on which tier London will end up in, but the Evening Standard says it appears the capital is headed for Tier 2.

Some UK residents reject the concept of "freedom passes":