This week Zman Emet goes behind the scenes about the man who has become a major political figure and the only one who, according to recent polls, is facing head-to-head with Binyamin Netanyahu for the premiership.

The main interviewees in the episode are the people who were in the circle closest to Bennett at the central junctures of his political life, providing a rare glimpse into the politician's most intimate realms, in order to understand Bennett the politician and Bennett the man.

"Naftali Bennett is the first 'dati lite' person to lead the National Religious Party. This is a party whose voters are largely religious, and here comes this guy with a small kippah and who is clearly dati lite. He's not someone you'd be proud of in the religious community," said journalist Akiva Novick.

(Hebrew):

The full real-time program, "Who Are You Naftali Bennett," (Hebrew) will air tomorrow on Kan 11, right after the evening news.