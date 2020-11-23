Bennett to government: Admit you failed

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett called on the government ministers to admit that they have failed to properly respond to the coronavirus crisis.

"Today I met a group of high school students from Haifa. The boys asked me, 'What's going on in this building?'" Bennett wrote.

"The leadership of the state should set a personal example," he stated. "There are two and a half million children who are looking to this house. They see a prime minister who does not tell the foreign minister and defense minister about a diplomatic visit and then leaks that they did not know to humiliate them."

"They see that the defense minister and the foreign minister set up a political inquiry committee only to humiliate him back. And in response? The Public Security Minister establishes a committee of inquiry against the Defense Minister.

"Is this the personal example you are setting? Is that why you entered politics? Wake up. Your best personal example right now would be to say that you have failed and pave the way for a new leadership for Israel," Bennett concluded.