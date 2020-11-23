Israelis will be able to fly to the UAE soon

Israel and the United Arab Emirates are working at an accelerated pace on the visa waiver agreement to allow Israelis to fly to the UAE, but in the meantime an interim arrangement has been agreed that will allow Israeli airlines to arrange an electronic visa for all Israeli passengers on their flights.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi spoke with his UAE counterpart in an attempt to allow Israelis to travel to the Emirates even before the official agreement takes effect.

Following the minister's directive, Foreign Ministry consular officials contacted their colleagues in Abu Dhabi with the aim of finding an interim solution.

The Foreign Ministry is currently working to implement the visa exemption agreement for Israelis seeking to enter the Emirates.

Today, the Foreign Ministry sent an official letter to the UAE Foreign Ministry announcing the approval of the visa waiver agreement for tourists and business people.

According to the agreement, there will be 30 days from the moment the mutual letters are transferred until the agreement takes effect.