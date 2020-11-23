WATCH: Pro-Trump protesters block California road

7UMMIT MAGAZINE reported that pro-Trump, anti-lockdown protesters blocked a road in Huntington Beach, CA over a new curfew imposed throughout the state.

The gathering was scheduled to take place exactly one minute after the curfew took effect. The measure prohibits residents from leaving their homes between 10pm and 5am with the exception of attending work deemed essential, receiving medical treatment, or doing groceries.

The measure was imposed in state counties worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic.